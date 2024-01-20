Guest commentary: Ideas for promoting liberty in 2024

This year, TPOL hopes to have more guest commentary from friends of liberty. Yes, even minarchists now and then.

Conner Boyock is the publisher and often writer of the increasingly popular Tuttle Twins series and other books for homeschoolers and general parental training. This is an edited extract from a recent email/commentary:

As we gear up for 2024, I thought maybe we could skip the clichéd resolutions about gym memberships and fad diets, and instead talk about some unique and actionable ways to spread the flames of liberty and prosperity this year.

So here’s my not-your-average list of resolutions for making a real difference in 2024:

Start a ‘Freedom Book Club’ – Featuring The Tuttle Twins [and other books and pamphlets like JPFO’s Grandpa Jack series and the Shadow Children books.] Let’s get those brain gears turning! How about starting a book club focused on liberty? And no, I’m not just talking about hefty tomes that could double as doorstops. Kick off with something accessible yet profoundly impactful—like the Tuttle Twins series. These books aren’t just for kids, they’re conversation starters for all ages. Get your community, friends, and family involved, and let the conversations about freedom and economics ripple outwards. Adopt a Politician (Yes, You Read That Right) Hear me out… Instead of feeling frustrated and helpless with the things local or national politicians are doing, adopt a politician for a year. No, not literally taking them home, but commit to regularly emailing or calling them about key issues. Be the squeaky wheel that talks about freedom, free markets, and individual rights. They’re supposed to represent you, so make your voice heard! Be a ‘Liberty Mentor’ for a Young Entrepreneur Remember your first lemonade stand and how you felt like the king of the world? Channel that energy and mentor a young entrepreneur. Teach them about the free market, the value of hard work, and the joy of creating something. A little time on your end could mean the world to a kid with a big idea. Host a ‘Freedom Movie Night’ Who doesn’t love a good movie night? Host one with a twist – screen films and documentaries that provoke thought about liberty, economics, and government. Lead a follow-up discussion afterwards with snacks (because, let’s face it, everything’s better with snacks). Launch a ‘Liberty in Action’ Community Project Put your principles to work. Start a community project that embodies liberty—maybe it’s a neighborhood clean-up without waiting for the city to do it, or setting up a local market for small businesses and local artisans. Show what a community can do when it takes initiative, sans government hand-holding. Join the Children’s Entrepreneur Market This one is for the young and the young at heart. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is a fantastic initiative that’s all about teaching kids the power of entrepreneurship through hands-on experience. We’ve hosted markets across multiple states, helping thousands of kids learn about business in a fun, practical environment. Kids get to decide what to sell, create a booth, interact with customers, and handle real money. It’s a perfect blend of learning and earning. Participate in these markets, supp.ort the young entrepreneurs, or help a child set up their booth. It’s an invaluable experience for them and a joy for you. Find a market near you!

This year, let’s do more than just talk about freedom and prosperity. Let’s be actively involved in promoting these values in our families and communities.

Here’s to a year of making a real difference!

We are sure many readers can contribute additional ideas about how to spread the memes of liberty this year. Especially to (but not just to) children. Your own, your friends’, the neighbors’ kids. Make liberty contagious!

Disclaimer: TPOL and its staff does not endorse the Tuttle Twins or others mentioned. We have purchased and distributed books and pamphlets from the sources listed. Please give us feedback on these publications!



