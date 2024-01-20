IMF Head Tells the Little People to Pipe Down and Get Behind Carbon Tax

(The Daily Caller News Foundation)—The annual World Economic Forum conferences held in Davos, Switzerland, each year never fail to give all us little people a clear preview of the things the world’s globalist elites want to do to us — not for us, but to us — across the coming 12 months and beyond.

Speakers in the event’s myriad sessions invariably lay out an array of freedom-crushing and spirit-destroying plans designed to force us all to live smaller, less-mobile, less-prosperous lives, all in the name of climate change or any other global cause that can serve as a justification for the implementation of Klaus Schwab’s preferred authoritarian socialist system.

The supposed theme of this year’s WEF event was supposedly, “Restoring Trust.” That at least shows the people who style themselves as our globalist betters possess some modicum of self-awareness, given the reality of how they have destroyed any trust at all in what they’re doing among the segment of the world’s population with functioning BS detectors.

But while the event’s theme indicates some understanding of this inconvenient reality, a dig into the details betrays the same old authoritarian spirit prevailing unabated.

There was John Kerry, as usual droning on about the urgent need to stop using fossil fuels, a move that will inevitably leave billions in developing nations without access to adequate power. There was WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab, doing his best Bond villain imitation as he praised attendees for their fealty to this plan for a “great reset.”

There was U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, chatting openly with WEF President Borge Brende about the need to hasten the national sovereignty-destroying “new world order.” Truly, the more these zealots fail to achieve their goals, the more they double- and triple-down on the same awful ideas.

Another prominent speaker pushing another awful idea was IMF head Kristalina Georgieva. Ms. Georgieva appeared to have a multi-pronged assignment at this year’s festival consisting of comforting attendees that the world appears to be “poised for a soft landing,” while at the same time warning that elections are somehow a bad thing economically.

“This is going to be a very tough year, because fiscal policy has to rebuild buffers and deal with the debt that was accumulated in many countries,” Georgieva said in an interview conducted prior to arriving at the conference. “About 80 countries are going to have elections, and we know what happens with pressure on spending during election cycles.”

Then, in her address to the conference, she railed against what climate zealots refer to as “fossil fuel subsidies,” the vast majority of which is simply a tabulation of the very same business tax treatments available to every other business sector — common accounting items like deductions for depreciation and cost of goods sold. Her claim that these “subsidies” amount to $1.3 trillion globally is ludicrous on its face, but that didn’t stop her from making it.

Then, in her next breath, she advocated for the global collective cancel them and replace them with the most economy-killing idea currently in vogue — a tax on carbon.

“Put it back to support climate action. We cannot accelerate decarbonization fast enough without pricing carbon, with a predictable increase of the carbon price. It has to be USD 85 by 2030,” she asserted.

This is just pure economic sophistry. Any tax on any business engaged in the selling of any good or service will ultimately be paid by the consumer. This is just an inescapable reality of life – it is no secret. Well, apparently to anyone other than the global elites and heads of the World Bank, that is.

Georgieva is utterly dismissive of any of the little people who complain about this, though. “I am sick and tired of listening to people saying, ‘My g*d it’s so expensive, where are we going to find the money” she said, adding, “Let’s get to bringing in the money from where it hurts and putting it to where it helps.”

Where it hurts most, of course, is for the poor and lower middle classes. If that seems callous to you, well, you are not alone. But at least she puts her real views out there for all to see, and there is much utility for the rest of us hoi polloi in knowing that.

David Blackmon is an energy writer and consultant based in Texas. He spent 40 years in the oil and gas business, where he specialized in public policy and communications.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

