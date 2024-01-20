National Security Experts Raise Alarm Over Biden’s EV Push

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A coalition of 17 retired military officials led by retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Marks have warned that President Joe Biden’s push for mass electric vehicle (EV) adoption is a threat to national security.

An electric vehicle charging station in Irvine, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2023. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

In a Jan. 17 letter to President Biden and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, the group of national security experts said they oppose the Biden administration’s aggressive EV push because Chinese dominance of EV supply chains poses national security risks for the United States.

In particular, regulatory initiatives meant to incentivize EV adoption “intensify America’s vulnerability to political interference by the Chinese Communist Party,” the experts wrote.

Since taking office, President Biden has signed a number of executive orders to boost the sales of EVs, while outlining a plan that seeks to have 50 percent of new vehicles be either plug-in hybrids or fully electric by 2030.

Further, the EPA in April 2023 proposed tough new vehicle standards that seek to reduce the number of cars that produce emissions by 2032.

The White House said at the time that the EPA’s strict emission standards are part of a “clear pathway for a continued rise in EV sales and protecting future generations from the impacts of climate change.”

This reflects the Biden administration’s often-repeated messaging that rapid electrification of transportation would lower greenhouse gases quickly and so reduce global warming, though this is a view that has been challenged, including by climate strategists who generally back climate action but warn that the dash to go electric could lead to unsustainable costs and needless damage to the environment.

EPA Rule In Focus

The retired military officials singled out EPA’s tailpipe emissions proposal for particular criticism because they say it would force up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in America to be electric by 2032.

“At a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales, this proposed rule is a clear example of tone-deaf policymaking that favors the geopolitical advantages currently held by China in this market,” the retired military officers wrote.

While the experts said that they believe EVs will play a significant role in diversifying America’s transportation systems, they believe the Biden administration’s various quick-adoption initiatives “will rush our transition to EVs before the infrastructure necessary to support it is in place.”

“This trajectory will only position the U.S. to become more reliant on China for critical minerals and manufacturing that are necessary for the rapid expansion of EV markets this administration envisions.”

“And even more concerning is the fact that this reliance hinges upon China’s goodwill to export those minerals and manufactured goods to the U.S. This will undoubtedly open the U.S. up to economic manipulations by China,” which poses a “major threat to our national security.”

“We do not believe now is the time to make ourselves vulnerable to such easy political pressures,” they added.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Car Dealers Oppose Biden’s EV Push

There has been other notable opposition to the Biden administration’s EV push in general and the EPA’s strict new tailpipe emissions standard proposal.

Several thousand car dealership owners around the country in November signed an open letter to the Biden administration, saying they oppose its aggressive EV push.

More than 3,800 auto dealers wrote in the letter that EV demand isn’t sufficient, even though they said they believe that EVs “are ideal for many people” and that “their appeal will grow over time.”

“The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs [battery electric vehicles] arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations,” the dealers said. “BEVs are stacking up on our lots.”

The dealers noted that enthusiasm for EVs “has stalled” and their supply is building “even with deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives.”

They said the EPA’s emissions goals are “unrealistic” and that EVs in general have major hurdles to overcome before adoption can ramp up widely, including a lack of EV charging infrastructure.

Range Anxiety

A major worry among Americans considering the wisdom of switching to an EV is range anxiety, which is the fear of driving an EV and running out of power without being able to find a charging port—and ending up stranded on the side of the road.

A recent study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that EV range can fall by up to a quarter when the vehicle is carrying heavy loads.

“Range anxiety remains a top reason consumers are hesitant to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement.

Another recent study by consultancy Ernst & Young—in collaboration with European energy industry body Eurelectric—found that range anxiety is the second-most cited concern about switching to an EV, with a lack of public charging stations in the top spot.

The study points to an estimated need for 68.9 million chargers across the United States and Canada by 2035 to support the pace of the EV transition.