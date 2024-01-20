WEF May Regret Inviting Conservative Leader After He Went ‘Scorched Earth’ on Elites on Their Own Stage

January 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The World Economic Forum in Davos has become the Mecca of elite hypocrites — a gathering of virtue-signaling millionaires and billionaires calling for an end to fossil fuels while releasing […] The post WEF May Regret Inviting Conservative Leader After He Went 'Scorched Earth' on Elites on Their Own Stage appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...