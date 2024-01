Governor Newsom Roasts DeSantis: “All Ron DeSantis Merchandise Is on Fire Today!”

January 21, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Gov. Gavin Newsom humorously reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump, quipping about DeSantis merchandise being on fire. Find out more in this article.



Read More...