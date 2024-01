House Speaker Urges GOP Support for Trump in Potential Biden Rematch

January 21, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) urges Republican Party to support ex-President Donald Trump's bid to challenge President Joe Biden. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) withdraws presidential bid, endorses Trump. Possibility of Trump securing Republican nomination for 2024 race, setting up potential rematch with Biden.



