Biden Team Pounces, Questions Trump’s Mental Fitness Over Haley-Pelosi Mix-Up

Joe Biden, who can barely read a teleprompter - and often speaks in tongues when his brain attempts to form sentences, pounced on former President Trump for confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi (to be more precise, his handlers pounced while Joe was probably in some infusion chamber).

"I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi," the Biden team tweeted, showing a video of the former president repeatedly confusing Haley and Pelosi during one of several campaign rallies he's held where he talks for the better part of an hour.

Again, this is Biden’s campaign questioning Trump’s mental acuity. Biden who they are keeping hidden away, perpetually on holiday because his cognitive decline is so apparent.

Trump caught wind of Haley’s comments, and fired back on Saturday, telling a New Hampshire crowd “A lot of times I’ll say that President Obama is doing a lousy job, meaning that Obama is running the show.”

He continued, “They’ll say, Donald Trump doesn’t know who our president is. No, no. A few months ago I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me, I said give me a cognitive test just we can, you know, and I aced it. I also took one when I was in the White House.”

“I’ll let you know when I go bad,” Trump added.