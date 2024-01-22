Dem-Led Jan. 6 Committee Made Suspicious Move with Files Days Before GOP Took Majority: Report

January 22, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A House panel seeking to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion has learned that the hand-picked panel appointed by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi when Democrats controlled the House deleted and […] The post Dem-Led Jan. 6 Committee Made Suspicious Move with Files Days Before GOP Took Majority: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...