DeSantis Down and Out

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman hold a postmortem examination of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspended campaign for president before considering Donald Trump's recent claim that presidents deserve full immunity from prosecution.

00:27—Ron DeSantis drops out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination

19:54—Trump claims full presidential immunity

30:05—Weekly Listener Question

47:00—Argentine President Javier Milei addresses Davos

54:38—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Ron DeSantis Could Have Run on a Message of Freedom," by Eric Boehm

"So Long to the Man in Lifts," by Liz Wolfe

"4 Reasons Why Dean Phillips Could Shock Write-in Joe Biden in New Hampshire Tuesday," by Matt Welch

"No Labels Has 13 Presidential Candidates, 14 State Ballots, and 7 Weeks To Decide Whether To Run," by Matt Welch

"Is DeSantis a Principled Governor or a Retaliatory Culture Warrior?" by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

"How Should Libertarians Think About Ron DeSantis?" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Trump's Demand for 'Total' Presidential Immunity Reflects His Authoritarian Impulses," by Jacob Sullum

"Meet the New Boss: Donald Trump, Who Wants To Tell You What You Can Buy and Sell," by Nick Gillespie

"Should Libertarians Vote For Trump? Nick Gillespie vs. Walter Block," a Soho Forum debate by Gene Epstein

"Donald Trump on Libertarianism: 'I like it. A lot of good things.'" by Nick Gillespie

"Javier Milei Tells World Leaders: 'The State Is Not the Solution,'" by Katarina Hall

"Is Javier Milei a 'Doctrinaire Hayekian' and a Secret Reason Science Project?" by Nick Gillespie

"Conservative Liberals for Mainstream Anti-MSMism," by Matt Welch

"Talking about Punk as a 'Cultural Antibiotic' for the Body Politic!" by Nick Gillespie

"School Choice Is Popular and Increasingly Common," by J.D. Tuccille

Reason's archive on National School Choice Week

Today's sponsors:

The world would be a better, freer, and happier place if constitutional protections for private property were taken just a tad more seriously. That's according to our friends over at the Institute for Justice, who have just begun releasing a new season of their legal history podcast, Bound By Oath. Bound By Oath tells the story of how the Supreme Court has cleared the way for government officials to abuse property rights: to trespass on private land without a warrant, to restrict peaceful and productive uses of property, to seize and keep property without sufficient justification, and much more. Featuring interviews not only with scholars and litigators but also with the real-life people behind some of the Supreme Court's most momentous property rights decisions, the new season explores the history behind today's civil rights battles. So plug Bound By Oath into wherever you get your podcasts, and start with Episode 1.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

