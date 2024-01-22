Sen. Tim Scott Announces Life-Changing News, Furthering Speculation He Could Be Trump’s VP

January 22, 2024   |   Tags:

The three pillars of a conservative society are God, family and country. A potential GOP vice presidential candidate would want to check off all three boxes. Tim Scott, the Republican […] The post Sen. Tim Scott Announces Life-Changing News, Furthering Speculation He Could Be Trump's VP appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x