Transgender Activists Hijacked The ADA’s Disability Protections To Threaten Women
January 22, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYLast year, the Fourth Circuit Court ruled that Mr. ‘Kesha’ (actual name unknown) Williams, a male inmate in the Virginia prison system who demanded to be housed with women, had his rights to be a woman protected as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the Fourth, the only reason men like …
