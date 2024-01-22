Transgender Activists Hijacked The ADA’s Disability Protections To Threaten Women

January 22, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Last year, the Fourth Circuit Court ruled that Mr. ‘Kesha’ (actual name unknown) Williams, a male inmate in the Virginia prison system who demanded to be housed with women, had his rights to be a woman protected as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the Fourth, the only reason men like …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x