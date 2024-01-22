Trump Leads by 19 Points in New Hampshire Presidential Primary Poll
January 22, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
According to a recent poll released on the eve of New Hampshire's presidential primary, Donald Trump holds a commanding lead of 19 points over Nikki Haley. According to the Hill, the survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was carried out over the weekend by the Boston Globe/NBC-10/Suffolk University poll. Trump Leads by 19 Points in New Hampshire Presidential Primary Poll
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments