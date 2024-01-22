Two Navy SEALS Declared Dead After Operation To Block Iranian Weapons to Houthi Terrorists

January 22, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month during a raid on a boat carrying Iranian weapons have not been located following an exhaustive search and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday. The SEALs were reported missing after boarding the vessel in […] The post Two Navy SEALS Declared Dead After Operation To Block Iranian Weapons to Houthi Terrorists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...