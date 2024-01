Amy Coney Barrett Says Ruling For Open Border Has Nothing To Do With Landscaping Work She Needs Done This Summer

January 23, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, DC — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett fielded questions from reporters regarding her controversial vote to remove razor wire from the Texas border and claims it has absolutely nothing to do with her plans to re-landscape her yard this summer.



