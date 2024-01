​Biden Doctrine:​’If It’s Broke Don’t Fix It!’

January 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This article was first published as an update to Ron Paul Institute subscribers. Subscribe for free here. Last week President Biden was asked by a reporter about US attacks on Yemen: Reporter: “Are the airstrikes in Yemen working?” Biden: “Well, when you say working, are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they gonna continue? Yes.” The exchange […]



Read More...