Brickbat: Miami Vices

January 23, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

Former Miami-Dade School Board vice chair Lubby Navarro has been charged with organized fraud of $50,000 or more, organized fraud of between $20,000 and $100,000, and two counts of grand theft. Prosecutors say she used her school system credit cards to make $100,000 in illegal purchases, including two fake pregnancy bellies that she used to try to convince her ex-boyfriend she was pregnant with his child.

