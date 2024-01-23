Georgia Federal Court: Engineering Professor Hacks Dominion Voting Machine Using Only A Pen To Change Vote Totals In Front Of US District Judge (Videos)

Computer science and engineering professor J. Alex Halderman was able to hack a Dominion voting tabulator in a federal court in Atlanta, Georgia in front of US District Judge Amy Totenberg, and he only used a pen to change vote totals.  And the Mockingbird Media and lying, corrupt politicians tell us there is no election …


