It Could Only Be Trump: MAGA Calls Game in New Hampshire

January 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Chris Christie was mostly right. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley didn't get "smoked" in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, but she didn't really come close to winning and her campaign won't last much longer as a result. Media networks called the Granite State for Donald Trump several minutes after polls closed. With nearly a third of the votes counted, Trump led Haley by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent. For all intents and purposes, the Republican primary has concluded. The 2020 rematch has begun. The post It Could Only Be Trump: MAGA Calls Game in New Hampshire appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



