Majority of Americans Don’t Believe Biden Is Running the White House – He’s Just a ‘Puppet’

January 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new poll finds that a strong majority of Americans and even a majority of Democrats believe that President Joe Biden is either a “puppet” for or is being heavily […] The post Majority of Americans Don't Believe Biden Is Running the White House - He's Just a 'Puppet' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...