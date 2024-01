Nikki Haley’s Surprising Challenge to Trump: A Debate Over Experience and Sharp Minds

January 23, 2024

Nikki Haley praised her rival in a speech after the announcement of former President Donald Trump as the victor of the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday. Then, implying that Trump's advancing years may be impairing his mental faculties, Haley challenged him to a debate.



