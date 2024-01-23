Utility Bill Debt For Americans Hits Record As Heating Homes Now Seen As Luxury

The Biden administration has whined for months about the public's negative views on the economy, arguing that people are operating on "false perceptions influenced by right-wing media."

Most Americans have figured out that government officials and the corporate media have a habit of misrepresenting economic data to convince the public that the economy has never been better.

Last June, the White House unleashed a media campaign with corporate media to blast out the message that "Bidenomics" worked and the economy has never been better. But polling data from Real Clear Politics shows that despite the PR blitz, the president's polling data went down.

People know when their wallets are hurting, and gaslighting them has not been effective.

Yet another data point released Tuesday supports the public's position that the nation is less prosperous than the government would like us to believe.

Bloomberg cites a new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association that reveals US household utility debt hit a record as an alarming number of Americans can no longer afford heating and cooling their homes.

NEADA said one out of every six ratepayers is behind on energy bills, adding residential utility debt hit a new record last year of $20.3 billion.

The group, representing state-level directors of low-income utility assistance programs, pointed out household heating costs have soared 20% since the start of Covid.

Folks in New York and Michigan have been impacted the most by soaring energy bills, the report said. As of Sept. 30, there were more than 7 million households on utility bill assistance.

Looking at the US CPI Northeast Urban Household Energy index, a basket of household fuels, such as propane, kerosene, and firewood, as well as electricity prices, remains near record highs.

Meanwhile, more than 60% of Americans reported that their wages were lagging well behind inflation.

People are voting with their empty wallets - and are not thrilled with lies coming from the White House.