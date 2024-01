‘Bad for America’: McConnell Slams Biden Admin After It Halts Natural Gas Project

January 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Wednesday slammed the climate agenda of President Joe Biden's administration as "bad for America" after it delayed approval for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. The post 'Bad for America': McConnell Slams Biden Admin After It Halts Natural Gas Project appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...