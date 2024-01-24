Biden Warns Trump: "Don't Mess With Uhhiminauhwemerica"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden gave a speech during which he warned Donald Trump, “Don’t mess with uhhiminauhwemerica.”

Yes, really.

“We’ll teach Donald Trump un…err…arr valuable lesson,” said Biden, “Don’t mess with uhhiminauhwemerica unless you wanna get a…(the last word is totally undecipherable)."

Despite the embarrassment, Biden’s supporters cheered mindlessly anyway.

"Don't mess with uhhiminauhwemerica unless you want to get the benefit." - Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/K1OMxyihnv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2024

The clip is perhaps one of the most blatant examples of how the president has rapidly cognitively declined over the last four years.

He’s literally reading it word for word from a teleprompter yet stumbles over nearly every word, most notably the word “America,” which isn’t exactly a hard one.

No wonder Democrats are so desperate to replace him on the presidential ticket.

Although Biden is clearly suffering from early onset dementia and his speaking difficulties are becoming awkwardly more apparent, it’s hard not to laugh.

And people on X did just that.

As we previously highlighted, despite Uncle Joe being ready for the retirement home, his campaign is hilariously questioning Trump’s mental stability.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews