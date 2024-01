Joe Manchin Says Biden’s Energy Policy ‘Spits in the Face of Rural America’

January 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Tuesday that a proposed green energy policy from President Joe Biden's administration "spits in the face of rural America." The post Joe Manchin Says Biden's Energy Policy 'Spits in the Face of Rural America' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...