Rand Paul Rages ‘Half The GOP Wants To Sell Out The US Border To Fund Ukraine War’

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, Senator Rand Paul expressed anger at his own party, declaring that half of them would rather fund a war in Ukraine than secure their own border.

“It gets to me when I see people who I think care more about the borders of Ukraine than our own Southern border,” Paul stated adding “And I see these people every day because they are the entire Democrat caucus up here, but they are half of my caucus.”

He continued, “Half of my Republican caucus is, as we speak, ready to sell out, and they’re ready to sell out fake border reform in exchange for what they really want, which is to send more of your tax dollars to Ukraine.”

“I think Nikki Haley fits right in that camp,” Paul further urged, adding “I think she’s from the McConnell/Dick Cheney wing of the party. And this is the antithesis of everything I believe in.”

“I’ve spent a few years trying to promote the ideas of liberty, there is a wing of the party that believes in that,” Paul further noted, adding “I want to make sure anybody who follows what I do knows there is no way, shape, or form I could support Nikki Haley.”

Rand Paul is one of the few Republicans in the Senate who understands the threat of Nikki Haley. He may be the only one who cares where COVID came from. “Anthony Fauci should be in jail,” he says. pic.twitter.com/LoxtDSEI6d — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 23, 2024

Paul has set up an entire website dedicated to derailing Haley’s campaign, but he is yet to officially endorse Trump as of time of writing. This will likely change following Trump’s decisive New Hampshire primary win in the face of Democrat shenanigans.

Meanwhile, Biden’s handlers are now openly admitting they want the border completely open:

They just openly admit it now. More here: https://t.co/rA67g7mtTv pic.twitter.com/BPC0k9iQt5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 23, 2024

Again, straight up admitting they want an open border today. More here https://t.co/rA67g7mtTv pic.twitter.com/iqG0JwVMJK — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 23, 2024

Biden’s America, where the National Guard has to desperately cobble together its own fences out of razor wire in a last ditch effort to secure the overrun border, and then the Feds come and take them down with the backing of the Supreme Court. Shameful. https://t.co/QOXBS2OIgQ pic.twitter.com/Hj9WKt72ra — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 23, 2024

