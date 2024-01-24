Tax system threatened by SCOTUS

Another attack on the evils of the Supreme Court – from the Woke “left” (and not lovers of liberty) has popped up. It features a case called Moore v. US, about post-ex-defacto action by Congress to steal still more money from taxpayers (from overseas) than ever. The law (2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA)) is a nasty one that let the FedGov steal an additional 340 billion dollars in just five or six years.

But the article claims the wrong decision will destroy the entire FedGov tax system.

Yes, please stop cheering, dear reader, long enough to finish reading this commentary! We agree!

It is obvious that this writer is “sure writing scared, ain’t he” as one correspondent noted. After all, this current panel of Nine Nazgul (well, at least 5 to 6 of them) have found themselves overturning “established law” again and again. And according to the so-called left Woke and regressives, are busy establishing an American tyranny to rival the first Uncle Joe (Stalin, that is) or dear Uncle Adolf! No right to abortion, no right to affirmative action, no right to disarm your neighbor, and more and more.

It isn’t a great scorecard or track record, but maybe the best in more than half a century. And so far, unlike with some old and very wrong decisions like Dred Scott, it hasn’t taken bloodily suppressing a legitimate and certainly constitutional rebellion to do it! At least not yet. (After all, we all know that the blood of innocents shed in abortion clinics doesn’t really count: they aren’t human, after all.)

The stability of the current federal tax (theft) system is based on a series of highly questionable SCOTUS decisions dating back to the 1920s and 1930s and the infamous (and disputed) passage of the Progressive Amendments back around WW2. FEE, Reason, and other libertarian websites have provided the details on these for years, far better than we can here at TPOL.

But that past history has a point: the Supremes have never been friendly to taxpayers: they know which side their bed is buttered on. At least for the last 125 years or so. And especially not since the Income Tax Amendment was supposedly ratified back in 1913. Should we think that the Nine Nazgul will do something to damage the tax system? Much less destroy it?

Don’t hold your breath.



Read More...