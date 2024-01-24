UK Doctor Suspended After Calling Hamas Attack On Israel A "Very Welcome Punch On The Nose"

NHS England has suspended a doctor who heads the UK branch of an Islamist group that was branded a terrorist organization last week.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, a Lebanon-based Sunni political organization which operates in 32 countries, is headed up by Dr Wahid Shaida (aka Abdul Wahid).

On Jan. 15, home secretary James Cleverly denounced the group as "antisemitic" and claimed that it "promotes and encourages terrorism." Cleverly put an order before parliament which made joining the group illegal in the UK under terror laws. On Jan. 19, Hizb al-Tahrir was banned and its website taken down - but for a statement claiming that a "legal challenge is proceeding."

In December, Shaida - based on north-west London, described Hamas as a 'resistance' group, and referred to the Oct. 7 terror attacks as "a very welcome punch on the nose" while appearing on Piers Morgan's Talk TV show.

According to The National News, Shaida has been working as a doctor in Harrow since 2002, where he also trained doctors.

"We take any issues relating to professional conduct seriously and have procedures in place to make sure that individuals are fit to work in the NHS," a rep told The National. "We can confirm that Dr Wahid Shaida has been suspended from the NHS primary care performers list."

Local MP Bob Blackman told The National he was concerned some patients would feel uncomfortable at Dr Shaida's surgery due to the views he has expressed. “Everyone should feel safe in accessing GP services and this represents a direct risk,” said the Conservative politician. Mr Blackman has welcomed Hizb ut-Tahrir being designated terrorists and said any of its members who are not UK citizens should be deported. “I also take the view that as Hizb ut-Tahrir is now a proscribed organisation, supporters who are foreign nationals should be deported.”

Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir has been behind several rallies in London alongside pro-Palestine marches. According to the report, it has a long-term goal of establishing a caliphate.

Austria banned the group's symbols in May 2021.