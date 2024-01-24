Who Will Be Trump's VP Pick?

While Trump looks like the likely challenger to President Joe Biden (after dominating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire overnight), the question of who will be his running mate is still open and, according to Trump, it could remain unanswered for a while.

On Saturday, Trump told Fox News that he "may or may not release something" over the next few months regarding his vice-presidential pick, adding that “there’s no rush to that” and that “it won’t have any impact at all”.

He gave the person he currently has in mind a 25-percent chance to end up on the ticket, suggesting that the race to become his running mate is still very much open.

But, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, looking at the latest betting odds, which can be converted to implied probabilities, no VP candidate is currently given a 25-percent chance, indicating that the race is indeed wide open.

You will find more infographics at Statista

According to OddsChecker, Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, is the current frontrunner ahead of Elise Stefanik and Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently dropped out of the presidential race himself.

Stefanik, the House GOP Conference Chairwoman, campaigned with Trump in New Hampshire this week, fueling speculation about her vice presidential prospects and her desire to be part of the ticket.

“I would be honored to serve in any capacity in a Trump administration,” she said recently on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”