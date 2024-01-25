224 Valkyrie Ballistics Tables From Every Major Manufacturer

January 25, 2024 |

Below, you’ll find our in-depth look at 224 Valkyrie ballistics from several ammo manufacturers.

Click the links below to skip to your preferred ammo company and find the ballistics data you need for your favorite factory load.

224 Valkyrie Ballistics Charts

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 224 Valkyrie

Federal Varmint & Predator 224 Valkyrie 60 grain Hornady V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Federal Varmint & Predator 224 Valkyrie 60 grain Nosler Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle 224 Valkyrie 75 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Federal Premium 224 Valkyrie 78 grain Barnes TSX Ballistics Chart

Federal Gold Medal Match 224 Valkyrie 80.5 grain Berger BT Target Ballistics Chart

Federal Gold Medal Match 224 Valkyrie 90 grain Sierra MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Federal Fusion MSR 224 Valkyrie 90 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 224 Valkyrie

Hornady Black 224 Valkyrie 75 grain BTHP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Match 224 Valkyrie 88 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Hornady Varmint Express 224 Valkyrie 60 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 224 Valkyrie

Remington Premier 224 Valkyrie 60 grain AccuTip-V Ballistics Chart

Remington Premier Match 224 Valkyrie 90 grain Sierra MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Remington UMC 224 Valkyrie 75 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sierra Ammunition Ballistics – 224 Valkyrie

Sierra Prairie Enemy 224 Valkyrie 69 grain BlitzKing Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 224 Valkyrie

Underwood Ammo 224 Valkyrie 72 grain Lehigh Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.

224 Valkyrie Ballistics Trajectory Chart

Below, you’ll find a sample 224 bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of the 224 Valkyrie trajectory.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 224 Valkyrie load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

224 Valkyrie Velocity (FPS)

Federal Ammunition developed the 224 Valkyrie cartridge to propel lighter bullets at high speeds.

Federal American Eagle 224 Valkyrie 75gr FMJ has a muzzle velocity of 3,000 feet per second (fps), Federal Premium 224 Valkyrie 78gr Barnes TSX has a slightly lower muzzle velocity of 2,850 fps, and Federal Gold Medal Match 80.5gr Berger BT Target sits in the middle at 2,925 fps.

Hornady and Remington have similar velocities. Hornady Varmint Express 60gr V-MAX has a muzzle velocity of 3,300 fps, as does Remington Premier 60gr AccuTip-V. Remington Premier Match 90-grain Sierra MatchKing has a muzzle velocity of 2,700 fps, similar to Hornady Match 88gr ELD-M with a muzzle velocity of 2,675 fps.

How Does 224 Valkyrie Ballistics Compare to Other Rifle Cartridges?

The 224 Valkyrie is a new cartridge that was developed by Federal Ammunition for long distance shooters who wanted to fire 90 grain Sierra MatchKing bullets from the AR-15 platform. It’s designed to remain supersonic out to around 1,300 yards and is a great choice for long-range shooting or coyote control.

Developed from the 6.8 SPC case, the 224 Valkyrie has a similar case capacity to the 22 Nosler and can easily accommodate 90-grain Sierra MatchKing 22-caliber bullets while still maintaining the necessary 2.26” overall length requirement for the AR-15 carbine.

One downside to the 224 Valkyrie is that it does not fit into standard AR-15 mags, as the round needs a wider case to increase its case capacity to achieve the muzzle velocity needed to keep 90 grain SMK bullets supersonic past 1,000 yards.

All of these caveats lead shooters to ask us, is the 224 Valkyrie worth investing in for long-range shooting, coyote control, and plinking? Or should you go with another rifle cartridge capable of being shot through bolt action rifles and modern sporting rifles (MSR)?

Two of the most common comparisons to the 224 Valkyrie are the 6mm ARC and 223 Rem.

6mm ARC vs 224 Valkyrie Ballistics

The 224 Valkyrie Hornady Match 88gr bullet has a muzzle velocity of 2,675 fps, and the 6mm ARC Hornady Match 108gr bullet has a muzzle velocity of 2,750 fps.

It’s true the 224 Valkyrie and 6mm ARC have similar velocities, but the 224 Valkyrie produces significantly less energy than the 6mm ARC.

It should also be noted that the 224 Valkyrie loses around 700 ft-lbs after 500 yards, while the 6mm ARC loses about 1,000 ft-lbs after 500 yards, yet the 6mm ARC keeps a higher energy overall.

A 224 Valkyrie 90-grain bullet drops approximately 381 inches at 1,000 yards when zeroed in at 200 yards. A 6mm ARC 108-grain bullet drops about 378 inches at 1,00 yards when zeroed in at 200 yards.

223 vs 224 Valkyrie Ballistics

Because the 224 Valkyrie shoots heavier bullets, they have higher muzzle energy than the 223 Remington bullets. A 77gr 223 Remington bullet has 1,265 ft-lbs, and the 224 Valkyrie 90-grain bullet has a muzzle energy of 1,457 ft-lbs.

The 223 Rem 77gr bullet generally tops out at around 2,720 fps, while the 90gr 224 Valkyrie bullet tops out at 2,700 fps, which is not much of a difference.

The 224 Valkyrie 90-grain bullet drops 381 inches compared to 475.7 inches for the 223 Remington 77-grain bullet at 1,000 yards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below, the team at Ammo.com has gathered and answered some of the most commonly asked questions regarding 224 Valkyrie ballistics.

What is the effective range of a 224 Valkyrie?

The effective range of a 224 Valkyrie is 1,000 to 1,300 yards, depending on the shooter’s capabilities.

How much does a 224 Valkyrie drop at 200 yards?

A 224 Valkyrie will drop about 4 inches at 200 yards thanks to an incredibly high ballistic coefficient.

What is a 224 Valkyrie comparable to?

The 224 Valkyrie is comparable to a 22-250 Rem, 223 Remington, 22 Nosler, 6.5 Grendel, 6.5 Creedmoor, and 6.8 SPC regarding long-range shooting capabilities.

How accurate is the 224 Valkyrie?

The 224 Valkyrie is a very accurate round in the AR-15 platform thanks to its flat trajectory and low recoil. It is capable of sub-MOA groups at 1,000 yards in the hands of a capable shooter.

What is the maximum bullet weight for 224 Valkyrie?

90 grains is the maximum bullet weight for 224 Valkyrie.

What are the wind drift characteristics of the 224 Valkyrie at 500 yards?

The wind drift characteristics of the 224 Valkyrie at 500 yards is 22.69 inches in a 10 mph crosswind when shooting match-grade ammo.

What is the maximum distance a 224 Valkyrie can accurately shoot?

The maximum distance a 224 Valkyrie can accurately shoot is about 1,300 yards when fired from a precision rifle.

What is the maximum effective range of a 224 Valkyrie on deer-sized game?

The maximum effective range of a 224 Valkyrie on deer-sized game is 300 yards with a Nosler Ballistic Tip round.

224 Valkyrie Ballistics Tables From Every Major Manufacturer originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

