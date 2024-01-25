6mm ARC Ballistic Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers

January 25, 2024 |

The 6mm ARC (Advanced Rifle Cartridge) was created by Hornady because the DOD (Department of Defense) was looking to replace the 5.56 NATO. Despite its beginnings, it’s an excellent option for AR-platform rifles and long-range hunting in bolt-action rifles.

Choosing a 6mm ARC vs. the 6.5 Creedmoor, Grendel, or some other popular rifle caliber can be tedious. But the best place to start is with the ballistics.

6mm Arc Ballistics Chart

Jump to an ammo company: Copper Creek Cartridge Company | Black Hills Ammunition | HSM (Hunting Shack Munitions) | Hornady Ammunition

Copper Creek Cartridge Co. Ammunition – 6mm ARC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 55 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 58 grain V-MAX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 75 grain V-MAX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 87 grain V-MAX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 80 grain CX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain CX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 80 grain TTSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 87 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 103 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain Classic Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain LRX | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain SST | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 100 grain InterLock | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain Scenar | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 108 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 108 grain Elite Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 109 grain Long Range Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 110 grain A-TIP

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 55 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 58 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 75 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 87 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 80 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 80 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 87 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 90 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 103 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain Classic Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 95 grain SST Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 100 grain InterLock Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 105 grain Scenar Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 108 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 108 grain Elite Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 109 grain Long Range Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 6mm ARC 110 grain A-TIP Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Black Hills Ammunition – 6mm ARC

Black Hills Gold 6mm ARC 103 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

HSM (Hunting Shack Munitions) Ammunition – 6mm ARC

Jump to a ballistics chart: HSM 6mm ARC 75 grain V-MAX | HSM Tipping Point 6mm ARC 95 grain SST

HSM 6mm ARC 75 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

HSM Tipping Point 6mm ARC 95 grain SST Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Hornady Ammunition – 6mm ARC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Precision Hunter 6mm ARC 103 grain ELD-X | Hornady Black 6mm ARC 105 grain BTHP | Hornady Match 6mm ARC 108 grain ELD-M

Hornady Precision Hunter 6mm ARC 103 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Hornady Black 6mm ARC 105 grain BTHP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Match 6mm ARC 108 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

6mm Arc Ballistics Trajectory Chart

This chart will give you a better understanding of the 6mm bullet drop and trajectory at long-range distances.

How do 6mm Arc Ballistics Compare to Other Rifles?

The 6mm ARC has a standard muzzle velocity of just over 2,700 fps and a pretty flat trajectory for long-range shots. Of course, all of this varies depending on the ammo you’re shooting, but we can also easily compare it to the more popular 6.5 Grendel.

The 6mm ARC and 6.5 Grendel are very similar calibers. Both are comparable in overall length and diameter, they have relatively low recoil, high ballistic coefficients, and similar stopping power. However, 6mm bullets typically have a flatter trajectory because the 6.5 Grendel is a bit larger.

On the other hand, the 6.5 Grendel is better for hunting big game animals and long-range shooting, while the 6mm ARC is perfect for varmints, because the latter has lighter bullets. Finally, you’re more likely to find 6.5 Grendel factory ammo on the shelves, whereas 6mm ARC shooters will benefit from reloading.

Why Isn’t the 6mm ARC as Popular as the 6.5 Grendel?

Before you stock your armory with a shiny new rifle chambered in 6mm ARC, it’s important to understand how it stacks up to other rifles.

The 6mm ARC is a newer caliber that hasn’t quite gained as much traction as other long-range calibers like the 6.5 Grendel and the 6.5 Creedmoor. Although there’s really no reason I wouldn’t pick one up, the truth is that there are simply more attractive options with more affordable factory loads and a wider selection of rifles and parts.

The 6mm ARC may very well become a more popular option for many shooters in the future. At the moment, however, it’s important to consider ammunition and rifle availability. Handloads will be key because the ammo is more expensive than other calibers and it’s a bit more challenging to find.

Of course, Hornady is an excellent company that never fails to deliver innovative shooting technology to Americans. With the high BC, flat trajectory, and effective range, this new cartridge is certainly worth an investment.

FAQ

The design, bullet weight, and features in a cartridge impact the ballistics and trajectory of the rifle cartridge. If you still have questions about the 6mm ARC, 6mm ARC ammo, or anything else, I’ve included some FAQs below.

What is the effective range of a 6 arc?

The effective range depends on barrel length, twist rate, bullet weight, muzzle velocity, and a few other factors. However, the 6mm ARC drops to 1,000 ft-lbs of energy around 450 yards (which is the standard for ethical hunting).

What is the 6mm ARC equivalent to?

Both the 6mm ARC and the 6.5 Creedmoor originate from the .220 Russian and have very similar SAAMI specs.

What is the optimal barrel length for a 6mm ARC?

The Hornady 6mm ARC typically has a 16-18 inch barrel.

What are the drop and wind drift characteristics of a 6mm ARC at 500 yards?

Similar to the 6.5 Grendel and 6.5 Creedmoor, the 6mm ARC is more forgiving than other calibers. At 500 yards, we’ll see a drop of about 54”.

Who makes rifles chambered in 6mm ARC?

Wilson Combat and Savage are currently two of the more popular manufacturers of 6mm ARC rifles. Remington, Ruger, Winchester, and other popular manufacturers have yet to jump on the 6mm ARC train.

Is the 6mm ARC designed for the AR-15 platform?

Yes. The 6mm ARC is designed for the AR-platform, gas guns, and even bolt guns.

Are there match bullets available for the 6mm ARC?

Yes. Hornady makes ELD-Match supersonic 6mm ARC cartridges for competition and target shooting.

6mm ARC Ballistic Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

Please leave this field empty WELCOME

FELLOW PATRIOT UNLEASH YOUR

INNER LIBERTARIAN

JOIN OUR TEAM OF

3221 FREEDOM FIGHTERS Email Address *

0 0 votes Article Rating