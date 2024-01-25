Amid Allegations That She Mismanaged Taxpayer Funds, Fani Willis Requests $600K for New Cars

January 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis wants to treat her staff to brand new, taxpayer-funded cars as she rides out allegations that she misappropriated county funds to enrich her lover. The post Amid Allegations That She Mismanaged Taxpayer Funds, Fani Willis Requests $600K for New Cars appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...