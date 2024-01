Brickbat: Expensive Garbage

The city of San Francisco put almost five years and over half a million dollars into an effort to design and deploy the perfect garbage can. Now, that effort has been put on hold due to an $800 million budget deficit. Mayor London Breed called on all departments to cut at least 10 percent from their budgets. The Department of Public Works said it will not go ahead with plans to purchase the cans, which could each cost thousands of dollars to make.

