California Judge Sets Dangerous Precedent by Sentencing Killer to No Jail Time; Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times

January 25, 2024   |   Tags:

The family of a man fatally stabbed 108 times says a California judge has set a dangerous precedent in ruling that the man's killer will serve no jail time. In December, a jury found Bryn Spejcher guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the May 28, 2018, death of 26-year-old Chad O'Melia, whom she'd been dating for a few weeks, per the Ventura County Star.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x