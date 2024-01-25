Charles Payne Explodes on Liberal Fox News Co-Host in Epic Takedown of Biden

January 25, 2024   |   Tags:

The left loves to criticize former President Donald Trump for his unfiltered and politically incorrect speech, especially when referring to his political opponents. Trump’s unorthodox language, which often goes against […] The post Charles Payne Explodes on Liberal Fox News Co-Host in Epic Takedown of Biden appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x