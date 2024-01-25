Maine Supreme Court Deals Blow to Secretary of State’s Plan to Keep Trump Off the Ballot
January 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Former President Donald Trump is one step closer to remaining on the ballot for Maine’s presidential primary after a decision from the state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday — or at […] The post Maine Supreme Court Deals Blow to Secretary of State's Plan to Keep Trump Off the Ballot appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments