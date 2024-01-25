Milei vs. the WEF: Who Wins?

Javier Milei and Klaus Schwab back-to-back on the latest episode thumbnail for Just Asking Questions. | Illustration: Lex Villena

Marcos Falcone, a political scientist, project manager at Argentina's Fundación Libertad, and podcast host, joins Reason's Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe on the latest episode of Just Asking Questions to watch and analyze Argentine President Javier Milei's speech at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. They also discuss the political agenda of the World Economic Forum and the anti-libertarian comments of its founder Klaus Schwab.

They conclude with a conversation about what's transpired in Argentina since Milei was sworn in as president on December 10. Falcone describes his policy approach as "an offensive against crony capitalism," which has sparked a massive strike organized by the country's largest union to protest Milei's deregulation, labor reforms put on hold by the courts that would allow workers to more easily opt out of union dues, and aggressive proposals to downsize the government.

Sources referenced in this conversation:

Klaus Schwab's anti-libertarian comments at the World Government Summit 2017

Special address by Javier Milei, president of Argentina | Davos 2024 | World Economic Forum

Transcript of remarks by Javier Milei, president of Argentina | World Economic Forum

World GDP over the last two millennia—Our World in Data

Extreme poverty: How far have we come, and how far do we still have to go?—Our World in Data

