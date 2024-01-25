Nikki's Haley Mary: Begging Democrats For Money After Trump Threatens Donors

Following news that Billionaire Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman withdrew support for 'Republican' presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Donald Trump pounced, threatening to kick Haley donors out of the MAGA tent.

"Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT."

"I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did. That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States," Trump continued. "When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate's 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.'"

"This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," the note continues. "We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"

Nikki Makes Lemonade

In response to Trump's threat, the Haley campaign has resorted to texting registered Democrats to tattle on the bad Orange Man™.

"Hey, it's Nikki Haley," reads the text, submitted to ZeroHedge by a registered Democrat. "Donald Trump said if you support me, he will permanently bar you from the MAGA camp."

"I will not be intimidated," the note continues.

"This isn't a coronation. This is an election," the note continues, using well-worn Democrat talking points suggesting Trump would be... elected royalty?

Haley, a former UN Ambassador, closes by saying she's "always been the underdog," which only makes sense if her nickname for all the men she allegedly cheated on her husband with was "dog."

And what's this? Paid X ads?

For some real fun, read the replies...

This is just getting embarrassing.