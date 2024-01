Today in Supreme Court History: January 25, 1819

January 25, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

1/25/1819: Thomas Jefferson charters the University of Virginia. 176 years later, the Supreme Court would decide Rosenberger v. Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia (1995).

