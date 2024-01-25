Trump Trade Advisor Navarro Sentenced To Four Months For Ignoring J6 Subpoena

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in jail on Friday for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

The DOJ had sought six months in jail and a $200,000 fine.

As we noted last week, Navarro was arrested at a DC airport in June of 2022 on two misdemeanor contempt of Congress charges for doing exactly what Obama AG Eric Holder did (with zero consequences), and more recently, Hunter Biden - ignore a Congressional subpoena when he told the Jan. 6 committee to pound sand.

"The Defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi in a 20-page sentencing memo submitted last Thursday night, Politico reported at the time.

Navarro was held in contempt in April of 2022 after he refused to provide documents and testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. A grand jury agreed with prosecutors that Navarro knew Trump hadn't asserted executive privilege to bar him from testifying, and that even if Trump had - it wouldn't have barred Navarro from testifying about certain non-covered subjects demanded by the Committee.

"At no time did the Defendant provide the Committee with any evidence supporting his assertion that the former President had invoked executive privilege over the information the Committee’s subpoena sought from the Defendant, or otherwise challenge the Committee’s authority or composition," wrote Aloi. "The Court was left with only the Defendant’s fan fiction version of what the Defendant wished or hoped the former President might have wanted but left unsaid."