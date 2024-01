‘Black Hawk Down’ For Biden in the Red Sea

January 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The breaking news that Ansar Allah (Houthi) fighters have fired on the USS Carney in the Red Sea today (Friday, 26 Jan.) underscores the shocking failure of the Biden Administration, which initiated airstrikes on the Houthis this month with no plan for “victory” beyond hoping that the mere presence of US warships would intimidate them […]



Read More...