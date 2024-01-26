Brickbat: Thought Crime

January 26, 2024 | Tags: free speech, REASON

Police Scotland has agreed to pay £5,500 ($6,967 U.S.) to settle a lawsuit brought by Angus Cameron, a street preacher who was handcuffed and detained for "homophobic language." The agency will also pay £9,400 ($11,907 U.S.) for Cameron's legal costs. The police also agreed to remove a "non-crime" hate incident report from Cameron's record. Last year, Police Scotland entered more non-crime hate reports into its records than the actual number of hate crimes it responded to.

The post Brickbat: Thought Crime appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...