Can more counties follow the lead of an Alaska borough?

Self-defense is not just a right, but an obligation. That is a fundamental part of The Price of Liberty’s philosophy. One established by our founder Mama Liberty (Lady Susan). And which we share with many lovers of liberty and those who not just study but try to apply biblical principles and the lessons of history.

Indeed, this has been the situation throughout history. Starting with Cain bashing his brother Abel with a rock, we have needed to defend ourselves, our family, our friends, our neighbors, and our communities. And of course, not just against humans: critturs from rattlesnakes to wolves and mountain lions are threats in the wrong place and time.

One of the most recent local governments to recognize this need and right in concrete terms is in Alaska, as related in this story. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly (located northeast of Anchorage) urges its citizens to have adequate arms and ammo and be prepared. Not just to defend themselves and their homes and businesses, but to be the actual first responders in case of emergency.

Although the story and several people quoted equated the resolution to be bringing coals to Newcastle, we think it is an encouraging action. People need to be reminded of the facts of life even in rural Alaska.

As a side note, most of us at TPOL train people on safety and health and have long promoted the idea of preparedness. In particular, we explain that the emergency medical service folks, and cops, are not the true first responders: it is the people on the scene of an accident, injury, or environmental problem. And emphasize that you cannot properly respond if you do not have the proper tools and supplies. (And training to use them.)

So we ask the question, can and should local governments in the Lower 48 copy this borough assembly? Should they officially and publicly encourage their residents to make sure that they are armed and have enough ammo? And are prepared to respond to hostile acts? Not just human ones. After all, Alaska is not the only place that bears forage for food and can be threats to people. Nor the only place that moose (or other large animals) can pose a risk.

Nor is Alaska the only place where such things as vacancies in local peacekeeping and first responder agencies exist. Not that TPOL is in favor of the massive police staffing that many want.

The beneficial side effect of such a resolution? It is a clear message to those local peacekeepers (law enforcement agencies) that a key part of “to serve and protect” includes protecting the citizens’ rights. And to both the State governments and the FedGov. Remember that politicians and government goons are like toddlers. They must be constantly told “no.” And “NO!”

There are other reasons, of course. Both China and Russia seem to be getting more desperate and more and more evidence is available that their demographic demise is almost inevitable. (“Demographic demise” is a euphemism for “national collapse.” Or even “imperial collapse.”) How desperate? Perhaps enough to attempt an invasion of Alaska? More stupid things have been done in human history. But knowing (as did a certain Japanese admiral long ago) that “You cannot invade mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind each blade of grassthere is a rifle behind every . (Isoroku Yamamoto) might be enough to produce some common sense.

The advice is very important for rural and frontier areas within a half-fuel-tank’s distance of major urban areas: any crisis, any disaster can send a wave of panicked urban residents fanning outwards from the threatened city. That can and often have become mobs or bands of looters, rapists, and killers. Perhaps not to the degree of Hamas raiders, but certainly enough to raise concerns.

Of course, “Shotgun Joe” doesn’t think that way, does he? One more reason to question why we should put up with the FedGov.

Some parting thoughts:

(Some will claim, and many acted as though, being armed and able to respond to attacks was not needed in the States in the 1940s and 1950s. Statistical data shows the error of that thinking, even in small towns and rural areas.)

Of course, Hawai’i is not one of those States to which the axiom can apply, no doubt believing that having a massive US military presence is sufficient.)



