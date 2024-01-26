Columbia Law School To Host Anti-Israel Advocate From Terror-Linked Group

January 26, 2024

Columbia Law School is slated to host an event early next week with an anti-Israel advocate who works for an organization that Israel considers a terrorist organization due to its alleged ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a violent militant group. The post Columbia Law School To Host Anti-Israel Advocate From Terror-Linked Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


