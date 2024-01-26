Crime Pays: Seattle Pays 2020 BLM Rioters $10 Million Over 'Excessive Force' Claims

Peacefully protest at the Capitol before getting teargassed by Capitol Police and possibly murdered by them? The Biden DOJ will hunt you down and lock you up.

Participate in a summer of anti-Trump chaos? Cities will pay you because the cops were mean while stopping you from smashing windows and setting fires.

In the last year, Denver agreed to pay $4.7 million to 300 BLM rioters arrested in 2020. Philadelphia coughed up $9 million. NYC is paying $13 million.

And now, Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 rioters injured by police during the summer of riots.

"This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance," said Seattle City Attorney Ann Davidson in a press release reported by The Federalist. "The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May."

Here's video of police moving in on protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. UPDATES >> https://t.co/t5cE0Jx7b9 pic.twitter.com/6br7iQKn4d — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) September 27, 2020

The lawsuit was filed by demonstrators in September 2020 in a case which includes over 10,000 videos, more than one million documents, and "hundreds of interactions between the plaintiffs and law enforcement officers."

"This settlement resolves the majority of the remaining claims arising out of the 2020 demonstration period and is a big step toward allowing the City to focus on the important work of today, while moving forward from events four years ago," said Davidson.

As The Federalist notes;

The far-left city of Seattle became a hotspot for the politically charged riots in 2020 when violent demonstrations erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. According to the Associated Press, demonstrators were hit with crowd control devices the city council had previously banned. In February last year, the city settled a separate lawsuit in federal court related to the summer demonstrations. Seattle agreed to pay more than $3.6 million after a federal judge found officials deleted evidence of government failures to protect businesses during the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP). . . . CHOP is more popularly known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), wherein far-left anarchists annexed a six-block area the group declared “autonomous” with their own border control and I.D. checks. Then-Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan compared the autonomous zone to a “block party” and celebrated the demonstration as a “summer of love.” The utopian project, however, was far from the peaceful “block party” the city’s mayor made it out to be.

"More than a dozen businesses and residents, led by the investment group Hunters Capital, sued the city over its handling of the three-week CHOP protests, claiming the city’s decision to tolerate — and in some cases aid — the closure of an eight-block section of Capitol Hill hurt their businesses," according to the Seattle Times.