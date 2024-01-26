Israel Vows To Continue War Against Hamas After UN Ruling in ‘Outrageous’ Genocide Case

January 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against Israel on Friday, Israeli leaders were unified in their willingness to continue their war against Hamas but somewhat divided in their reception of the verdict. The post Israel Vows To Continue War Against Hamas After UN Ruling in ‘Outrageous’ Genocide Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...