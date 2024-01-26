Jury Says Trump Must Pay $83 Million in Defamation Case

Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago. The post Jury Says Trump Must Pay $83 Million in Defamation Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


