Jury Says Trump Must Pay $83 Million in Defamation Case

January 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago. The post Jury Says Trump Must Pay $83 Million in Defamation Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



