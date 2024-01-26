Killing Capitalism With ESG & “Natural Asset Companies” – Utah Treasurer Speaks Out

The effort to undermine free-market capitalism with “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) and “Environmental, Social, Governance” (ESG) is happening now. This is what you need to know… The effort to undermine free-market capitalism with “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) and “Environmental, Social, Governance” (ESG) schemes may be facing setbacks, but the broader international agenda that they are …



Read More...