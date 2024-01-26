UNRWA Probes Staff Allegedly Involved in Oct. 7 Massacre

January 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas and that it had severed ties with those staff members. The post UNRWA Probes Staff Allegedly Involved in Oct. 7 Massacre appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...