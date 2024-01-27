How a Properly Managed Gold IRA Can Be Your Perfect Backup if Crap Hits the Fan

January 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Liberty Daily benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Physical precious metals are considered by many to be a “hedge” investment during times of financial strife. Huge market swings, Central Bank Digital Currencies, or a crashing U.S. Dollar could decimate an American family’s life’s savings, especially if their current IRA, 401(k), or government retirement account is being managed through “woke” corporations or their subsidiaries.

In 2024, many Americans are less concerned about what their retirement accounts will look like in 10 years and more worried about what the nation will look like in the next 10 months. The presidential election seems destined to generate strife regardless of the outcome. Even the leadup to the election may bring great turmoil that could boil over. More Americans are concerned about the “crap hitting the fan” this year than any time in the recent past.

Christian precious metals company Genesis Gold Group has kept their fingers on the pulse of the nation and the world. Co-founder Jonathan Rose has been particularly aware of the trajectory of the country and has positioned their popular self-directed IRAs to be more easily accessible by their clients.

“We have unique relationships with our depositories that help us get our clients’ precious metals disbursed to them quickly in a pinch,” Rose said. “This could be very beneficial for our clients if they anticipate a national emergency or even some sort of societal collapse.”

Genesis does not recommend closing accounts in the short term because of tax burdens, but they have prepared for the rising anxiety surrounding the potential chaos that could strike America in the near future. That is why they make it easy for their clients to contact them and arrange for an expedited move to have their physical precious metals shipped from the depository to their front doors, often in less than two weeks.

“I won’t act like a fearmonger but I also recognize Americans have real concerns,” Rose continued. “We want our clients to keep their wealth protected in a depository but if the ‘crap hits the fan’ we are positioned to help them get their metals in their hands and in their safes.”

Genesis Gold Group is also unique in the way they help clients craft the proper mix of metals. By including a combination of bullion, numismatics, and “utility” bars for easier transactions or even barter, a Genesis Gold IRA can be a perfect backup in case of societal turmoil.

Banks are in crisis. Government policies are becoming more draconian. Riots may strike cities and spill into suburbs. Cooler heads may not be able to prevail in this tumultuous election year. It behooves Americans to have options and to work with a company like Genesis Gold Group that genuinely cares about them even after they’ve opened an account.

Reach out to Genesis Gold Group today to learn how they can help you secure your retirement or life’s savings with physical precious metals.

The post How a Properly Managed Gold IRA Can Be Your Perfect Backup if Crap Hits the Fan appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...