Mapping The Median Age In Each US State
January 27, 2024
In 2022, the median age for the United States as a whole was 39 years, but the median age by state has a lot more variance.
Some states have more work or school available for younger workforces and families. Others have better work or retirement support for older populations, or are struggling to attract families.
Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley maps the median age of each U.S. state using the latest 2022 data available from the U.S. Census Bureau as compiled by StatsAmerica.
Ranking The Oldest U.S. States by Median Age
Overall, Maine had the highest median age by state in 2022 at 45 years old. That puts it on the higher end and in line with countries like Italy and Greece.
Here are all states and Washington D.C. ordered from the oldest to youngest by median age:
|Rank
|State
|Median Age (2022)
|1
|Maine
|45
|2
|New Hampshire
|43
|3
|Vermont
|43
|4
|West Virginia
|43
|5
|Florida
|43
|6
|Delaware
|42
|7
|Connecticut
|41
|7
|Pennsylvania
|41
|9
|Hawaii
|41
|10
|Rhode Island
|41
|11
|Wisconsin
|40
|12
|New Jersey
|40
|12
|Oregon
|40
|12
|South Carolina
|40
|15
|Michigan
|40
|15
|Montana
|40
|17
|Massachusetts
|40
|18
|New York
|40
|19
|Ohio
|40
|20
|Maryland
|40
|21
|Alabama
|39
|21
|Kentucky
|39
|23
|Illinois
|39
|23
|Missouri
|39
|23
|North Carolina
|39
|23
|Wyoming
|39
|27
|Tennessee
|39
|28
|New Mexico
|39
|28
|Virginia
|39
|30
|Minnesota
|39
|30
|Nevada
|39
|32
|Iowa
|39
|33
|Arizona
|39
|34
|Arkansas
|39
|35
|Mississippi
|39
|36
|Washington
|38
|37
|Indiana
|38
|38
|Louisiana
|38
|39
|South Dakota
|38
|40
|California
|38
|41
|Colorado
|38
|42
|Georgia
|38
|42
|Kansas
|38
|44
|Idaho
|37
|44
|Nebraska
|37
|46
|Oklahoma
|37
|47
|Alaska
|36
|47
|North Dakota
|36
|49
|Texas
|36
|50
|District of Columbia (D.C.)
|35
|51
|Utah
|32
Overall we can see that Northeast states have the highest median ages, along with West Virginia and Florida.
On the flip side, Utah (32 years) and Washington D.C. (35 years) were the youngest American states or jurisdictions by median age. Utah’s is closer in line to the global average, which was 31 years of age in 2020 according to UN estimates.
Zooming in, most states see significant differences at the county level, with cities, colleges, and natural resource sites generally lowering the median age in a county.
For example, the energy industry attracted a significant number of younger workers to North Dakota, Texas, and Alaska. Meanwhile, the rapid growth of retirement communities in Florida’s Sumter County gives it the nation’s highest median age at 68 years old.