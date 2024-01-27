Mapping The Median Age In Each US State

In 2022, the median age for the United States as a whole was 39 years, but the median age by state has a lot more variance.

Some states have more work or school available for younger workforces and families. Others have better work or retirement support for older populations, or are struggling to attract families.

Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley maps the median age of each U.S. state using the latest 2022 data available from the U.S. Census Bureau as compiled by StatsAmerica.

Ranking The Oldest U.S. States by Median Age

Overall, Maine had the highest median age by state in 2022 at 45 years old. That puts it on the higher end and in line with countries like Italy and Greece.

Here are all states and Washington D.C. ordered from the oldest to youngest by median age:

RankStateMedian Age (2022)
1Maine45
2New Hampshire43
3Vermont43
4West Virginia43
5Florida43
6Delaware42
7Connecticut41
7Pennsylvania41
9Hawaii41
10Rhode Island41
11Wisconsin40
12New Jersey40
12Oregon40
12South Carolina40
15Michigan40
15Montana40
17Massachusetts40
18New York40
19Ohio40
20Maryland40
21Alabama39
21Kentucky39
23Illinois39
23Missouri39
23North Carolina39
23Wyoming39
27Tennessee39
28New Mexico39
28Virginia39
30Minnesota39
30Nevada39
32Iowa39
33Arizona39
34Arkansas39
35Mississippi39
36Washington38
37Indiana38
38Louisiana38
39South Dakota38
40California38
41Colorado38
42Georgia38
42Kansas38
44Idaho37
44Nebraska37
46Oklahoma37
47Alaska36
47North Dakota36
49Texas36
50District of Columbia (D.C.)35
51Utah32

Overall we can see that Northeast states have the highest median ages, along with West Virginia and Florida.

On the flip side, Utah (32 years) and Washington D.C. (35 years) were the youngest American states or jurisdictions by median age. Utah’s is closer in line to the global average, which was 31 years of age in 2020 according to UN estimates.

Zooming in, most states see significant differences at the county level, with cities, colleges, and natural resource sites generally lowering the median age in a county.

For example, the energy industry attracted a significant number of younger workers to North Dakota, Texas, and Alaska. Meanwhile, the rapid growth of retirement communities in Florida’s Sumter County gives it the nation’s highest median age at 68 years old.

