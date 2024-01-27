Mapping The Median Age In Each US State

In 2022, the median age for the United States as a whole was 39 years, but the median age by state has a lot more variance.

Some states have more work or school available for younger workforces and families. Others have better work or retirement support for older populations, or are struggling to attract families.

Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley maps the median age of each U.S. state using the latest 2022 data available from the U.S. Census Bureau as compiled by StatsAmerica.

Ranking The Oldest U.S. States by Median Age

Overall, Maine had the highest median age by state in 2022 at 45 years old. That puts it on the higher end and in line with countries like Italy and Greece.

Here are all states and Washington D.C. ordered from the oldest to youngest by median age:

Rank State Median Age (2022) 1 Maine 45 2 New Hampshire 43 3 Vermont 43 4 West Virginia 43 5 Florida 43 6 Delaware 42 7 Connecticut 41 7 Pennsylvania 41 9 Hawaii 41 10 Rhode Island 41 11 Wisconsin 40 12 New Jersey 40 12 Oregon 40 12 South Carolina 40 15 Michigan 40 15 Montana 40 17 Massachusetts 40 18 New York 40 19 Ohio 40 20 Maryland 40 21 Alabama 39 21 Kentucky 39 23 Illinois 39 23 Missouri 39 23 North Carolina 39 23 Wyoming 39 27 Tennessee 39 28 New Mexico 39 28 Virginia 39 30 Minnesota 39 30 Nevada 39 32 Iowa 39 33 Arizona 39 34 Arkansas 39 35 Mississippi 39 36 Washington 38 37 Indiana 38 38 Louisiana 38 39 South Dakota 38 40 California 38 41 Colorado 38 42 Georgia 38 42 Kansas 38 44 Idaho 37 44 Nebraska 37 46 Oklahoma 37 47 Alaska 36 47 North Dakota 36 49 Texas 36 50 District of Columbia (D.C.) 35 51 Utah 32

Overall we can see that Northeast states have the highest median ages, along with West Virginia and Florida.

On the flip side, Utah (32 years) and Washington D.C. (35 years) were the youngest American states or jurisdictions by median age. Utah’s is closer in line to the global average, which was 31 years of age in 2020 according to UN estimates.

Zooming in, most states see significant differences at the county level, with cities, colleges, and natural resource sites generally lowering the median age in a county.

For example, the energy industry attracted a significant number of younger workers to North Dakota, Texas, and Alaska. Meanwhile, the rapid growth of retirement communities in Florida’s Sumter County gives it the nation’s highest median age at 68 years old.